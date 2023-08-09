Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling in Windy City Urban Development

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new deployment with a property management group in Chicago. A K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) is now patrolling the parking lot of a mixed-use facility with both retail and professional clients as tenants. This is the Company’s second deployment in the City of Chicago in an area where crime, trespassing, vehicle break-ins, and catalytic converter thefts are at epidemic levels.

ASRs augment existing security operations to provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors, helping Knightscope to fulfill its mission to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

The Company also announced today that it is releasing new API access specifications that help clients collaborate and more easily integrate Knightscope’s advanced technology solutions with existing incident management systems. In order for security teams to work efficiently, it’s critical that these tools integrate seamlessly within organizational workflows. End user organizations will now be able to more easily utilize disparate and previously siloed solutions, enabling them to elevate their threat detection, response, and investigative capabilities.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

