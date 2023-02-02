Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Sells 13 More Machines

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP) ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and emergency systems, announces sales of 13 machines from 5 contracts contributing to a positive start to sales for the year. Knightscope further continues to deliver on its strategy as covered in the recent Rise of the Robots series laying down a strong foundation for 2023. The details of the new sales are as follows:

A Portland private equity real estate investment firm signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to patrol the parking garage of a downtown skyscraper, augmenting security guards to help deter daytime vandalism and vehicle theft.

An Ohio property management group selected a K5 ASR to patrol the parking lots and areas surrounding a retail and entertainment outdoor venue. This is a mixed-use facility and particularly exciting as it addresses an area where the crime, criminal vagrancy, vehicle break-ins, and catalytic converter thefts are at epidemic levels.

A full-service security company founded in 1977 offering professional and complete security services for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska executed an agreement for a K5 ASR as a precursor to becoming an authorized Knightscope reseller. The K5 will patrol this client’s Washington parking lot acting as a "ShowBot” to demonstrate to their customers in the pacific NW.

Another emerging Knightscope Authorized Partner (KAP) in San Diego contracted for 4 K5’s and pre-ordered 4 K1 Hemisphere ASRs, estimated to be commercially released in the first half of 2023. This is the first sale of many through this new KAP to one of their long-time customers for which they provide security solutions across 15 properties. We'll be initially deploying 1 x K5 and 1 x K1 H, upon its commercial release, to each of 4 properties to reduce crime, save costs on overnight guard hours and promote a higher level of security. For each of these multi-family residential communities, the K5 will patrol the parking areas and grounds primarily during the night shift, and the K1 Hemi will be placed at mailbox areas to reduce theft of mail and packages.

And finally, another existing southern California university client is expanding its emergency communication system with 1 K1 Blue Light Tower and 1 K1 Blue Light E-Phone.

