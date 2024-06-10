Knightscope Receives Ivy League Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract from an Ivy League school for a custom K1 Blue Light Tower. This purchase is part of the university’s initial evaluation that is expected to lead to a larger rollout across campus in the near future.

University officials prioritize campus safety to ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for students, faculty and visitors. Emergency communications play a vital role in that mission by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. Those on campus are encouraged to use the new Blue Light Tower without hesitation in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.

The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed. They work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of help.

Pechanga Renews for Seventh Year

Pechanga Resort Casino, one of the largest resort/casinos in the United States, renewed its contract for 6 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to continue operating 24/7/365 at its southern California location for the 7th consecutive year.

The casino’s VP Public Safety previously stated, "Knightscope’s customer service is extremely responsive. They’re open to new ideas and always available when we need to discuss anything.” Casinos represent an ideal use case for ASRs where elevating safety and the guest experience intersect to provide a truly unique environment for success.

