Knightscope Welcomes New Board of Directors

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("A.I.”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces the appointment of its new members of its Board of Directors.

"Our departing directors have my deepest gratitude for their years of service on our Board. With our new directors, our Board perfectly aligns with Knightscope’s position as a technology leader in public safety with a skill mix comprised of financial acumen, autonomous technology and deep expertise in the federal sector,” said William Santana Li. "I’m excited about Knightscope’s future and this new chapter aligned with our roadmap to profitable growth.”

William Santana Li remains Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the following new directors have been appointed, succeeding Patricia Howell, Linda Keene Solomon, and Patricia L. Watkins.

William G. Billings, Independent Director

Mr. William ("Will”) G. Billings is a finance executive who joined GlobalFoundries ("GF”) in 2021 as its vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, where he is responsible for overseeing the company’s global finance and accounting operations. He previously oversaw critical aspects of GlobalFoundries’ IPO and is currently enhancing the company’s financial organization at the functional, cultural, and strategic levels.

Prior to joining GF, Mr. Billings led global operations for Airbnb where he oversaw teams in Canada, Ireland, Singapore, India, and China, leveraging enterprise technology to enrich financial capabilities and drive predictable performance to support the company’s successful IPO.

Mr. Billings previously worked for World Fuel Services as a vice president, finance and global controller, where he worked to increase value via scalable solutions. He was also with General Electric ("GE”) as their Global Technical Controller. Mr. Billings began his career in public accounting, starting at Ernst & Young in Houston, Texas.

Mr. Billings has an MBA from Rice University and a bachelor’s in accounting from Southern University A&M.

"I am excited to join Knightscope on its mission to enhance security in the U.S. with its innovative autonomous robots and security solutions. I have long admired Knightscope’s vision, leadership and culture and I am honored to join its Board of Directors to serve the Company and its stockholders,” said Billings.

Robert A. Mocny, Independent Director

Mr. Robert ("Bob”) A. Mocny has a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the federal government. Initially serving as an Inspector with the Immigration and Naturalization Service ("INS”), he later transitioned to the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS”), where he ascended to the Senior Executive Service in 2004.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Mocny spearheaded numerous technology innovation initiatives, from crafting award-winning office automation software programs for the Western Region of the INS, to leading the development of the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection – or SENTRI program, which was recognized with a prestigious Hammer Award by Vice President Al Gore and is now one of the core Trusted Traveler programs operated by DHS.

Mr. Mocny served as deputy director, and later director, of the United States Visitor and Immigrant Status Indicator Technology program, overseeing the implementation of the world’s largest biometrics program in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks. Concluding his government service as the Chief Technology Officer at the Federal Protective Service, he orchestrated the creation of a comprehensive technology roadmap and modernized communication centers.

Mr. Mocny holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

"I spent my career in the federal government leveraging technology to protect America. I’m now honored to join Knightscope’s Board of Directors and further my commitment to making America the safest country in the world,” said Mocny.

Melvin W. Torrie, Independent Director

Mr. Melvin ("Mel”) W. Torrie has taught at Utah State University and worked on multiple NASA Space Shuttle payloads. His autonomous vehicle development efforts started 27 years ago and led to the spinout of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. ("ASI”) in 2000 to make driverless vehicles a reality in industries like agriculture, mining, construction, and logistics. As ASI CEO and Chairman of its board of directors, Mr. Torrie has piloted robotic development partnerships with some of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, such as John Deere, Case, New Holland, Ford, Chrysler, Komatsu, Doosan and Toyota. He is also an invited keynote speaker and trainer around the world on the topics of AI, Machine Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Industrial Robotics and Leadership.

Mr. Torrie earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a computer science minor from Utah State University.

"I am so excited to work with the amazing team at Knightscope to rapidly scale the use of AI-driven robots to keep our country safe. Knightscope pioneered robots used to elevate public safety and I look forward to supporting this new phase of growth in any way I can,” said Torrie.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about board transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that board transitions may have greater costs than anticipated, or may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

