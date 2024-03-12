|
12.03.2024 12:25:28
Kohl's Introduces 2024 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) said, for 2024, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges. Comparable sales are projected between flat to an increase of 2%.
Fourth quarter net income was $186 million compared to a loss of $273 million, prior year. Profit per share was $1.67 compared to a loss of $2.49. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter total revenue declined to $5.96 billion from $6.02 billion, last year. Net sales were $5.71 billion compared to $5.78 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter. Comparable sales, which compare the 13-week period ending January 27, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, decreased 4.3%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Ausblick: Kohls zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.23
|Ausblick: Kohls stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kohl's Corp.
|24,31
|-4,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte in verschiedene Richtungen.