Korea Zinc To Build $7.4B Smelter In Tennessee With Federal Backing

(RTTNews) - Korea Zinc has entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Commerce, who will jointly invest in the construction of a large-scale smelter in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The project, referred to as the "U.S. Smelter," is expected to have $6.6 billion in capital expenditures, with a total planned investment of $7.4 billion including working capital and financing costs.

The project is expected to strengthen U.S.-ROK economic security cooperation while contributing significantly to global supply chain diversification.

Construction of the U.S. Smelter will begin with site preparation in 2026, followed by phased commercial operations from 2029. The facility will process approximately 1.1 million tons of raw materials annually and produce a total of 540,000 tons of finished products.

The 13 planned products include basic industrial metals such as zinc, lead, and copper; precious metals including gold and silver; and key strategic minerals such as antimony, indium, bismuth, tellurium, cadmium, palladium, gallium, and germanium. The list also includes sulfuric acid and semiconductor-grade sulfuric acid.