Kornit Digital Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), an Israel-based technology company, on Wednesday reported its net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued an outlook for the first quarter of 2026.

Fourth quarter, net income decreased to $1.65 billion from $2.22 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.03 versus $0.05 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $8.33 billion from $8.73 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.18 versus $0.18 last year.

On average, 7 analysts had expected the company to report $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $5.48 billion from $8.36 billion in the same period last year.

Operating loss widened to $3.58 billion from $1.21 billion in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $58.86 million from $60.70 billion in the previous year.

On average, 5 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $58.16 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company expected first quarter 2026 revenue to be in the range of $45 million to $49 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected between negative 10% and negative 4% of revenue for the first quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Kornit Digital is 0.91% higher at 14.37 on the Nasdaq.