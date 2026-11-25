(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after halting the two-day slide in which it had plunged almost 430 points or 8 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,700-point plateau and it may remain stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising oil prices and weakness among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy damage among the technology, semiconductor, industrial and financial sectors.

For the day, the index plummeted 308.52 points or 6.16 percent to finish at 4,697.51 after falling as low as 4,672.55. Volume was 181.5 million shares worth 14.5 trillion won. There were 593 decliners and 294 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but trended higher throughout the session, with the Dow peeking up into the green by the day's end.

The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 50,182.95, while the NASDAQ stumbled 147.73 points or 0.62 percent to close at 23,585.80 and the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.25 percent to end at 7,182.78.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the technology sector. Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also tumbled.

Further negative sentiment was generated by Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs for the European Union and China, among others - stoking fear of retaliatory measures.

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of October.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates; the BoK is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent.