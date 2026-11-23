(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, plunging almost 430 points or 8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,710-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to easing oil prices and a sharp rebound among technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Monday following losses among the technology, semiconductor, construction, retail and financial sectors.

For the day, the index tumbled 161.42 points or 3.31 percent to finish at 4,708.54 after dropping as low as 4,586.80. Volume was 208 million shares worth 15.3 trillion won. There were 823 decliners and 69 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.

AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) fueled the rally after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a substantial move back to the upside, while computer hardware stocks, gold, networking and airline stocks also saw significant strength.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.