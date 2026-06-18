Kroger Aktie

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WKN: 851544 / ISIN: US5010441013

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18.06.2026 13:14:40

Kroger Maintains 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said, for fiscal 2026 on an adjusted basis, the company continues to expect: Identical Sales without fuel to rise 1.0% - 2.0%; FIFO Operating Profit in a range of $5.0 - $5.2 billion; and EPS of $5.10 - $5.30. Kroger expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, as well as maintaining current investment grade debt rating. The company expects to continue to pay quarterly dividend and expects this to increase over time.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $903 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $866 million, or $1.29 per share, last year. Adjusted FIFO operating profit was $1.54 billion compared to $1.52 billion, prior year. Adjusted EPS increased to $1.58 from $1.49. Total company sales were $46.1 billion in the first quarter compared to $45.1 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel and Vitacost, sales increased 0.5%. Identical sales without fuel increased 1.0%, for the quarter. Adjusted eCommerce sales were up 19%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Kroger shares are down 2.91 percent to $60.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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