Kudelski IoT Simplifies Provisioning of Secure IoT Device Identity Across Multiple STMicroelectronics Products, adds Matter Support

Kudelski IoT Simplifies Provisioning of Secure IoT Device Identity Across Multiple STMicroelectronics Products, adds Matter Support

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 10, 2023 –Building on the success of their recent collaborations to bring easier and more secure provisioning to IoT devices, Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and an ST Authorized Partner, today unveiled expanded provisioning support for a variety of STMicroelectronics product lines. The ST lines include microcontrollers, microprocessors, STSAFE-As, and ST4SIMs. The Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Trust Agent enables connected devices built around these ST products to be easily and securely provisioned with keys and credentials, both in the factory and in the field. 

Device provisioning assigns a unique identity to a device and prepares it to communicate securely within any connected infrastructure. This process, while critical to the security of IoT devices, can be complicated and prone to error as key material passes through many hands on its way to the end user. By enabling the provisioning of device credentials in-field, businesses substantially reduce this risk and can seamlessly and securely set up their devices without manual intervention. This saves time and reduces errors while enhancing overall device security, enabling zero-touch provisioning the companies that purchase products with ST chips. 

For the smart home, Kudelski IoT and ST are revolutionizing provisioning capabilities by enabling the ability to provision and store Matter Device Attestation Certificates (DACs) directly in the secure storage of ST products. Customers utilizing ST’s STSAFE-A solution can now securely and effortlessly inject DACs during their manufacturing process, streamlining the device’s enrollment into the Matter ecosystem. Kudelski IoT is also a Matter Product Attestation Authority, guaranteeing compliance with the Alliance PKI Certificate Policy and removing the need for device manufacturers to implement and maintain a Certification Authority. Additionally, devices using the joint solution can be provisioned with Matter certificates alongside other crucial keys, certificates, and credentials, making connected devices not just smarter but more secure.  

Jacques Fournier, MDG Security Platform Director at STMicroelectronics, stated, "Following our successful collaboration with Kudelski IoT on the STM32H5 series, we recognized an immediate opportunity to amplify the impact across a broader range of ST products. This expansion, especially with the inclusion of the Matter standard, cements our dedication to offering an unparalleled secure IoT experience to our customers." 

Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT, added, "In a rapidly shifting IoT landscape, our expanded collaboration with ST signifies a pivotal step in our quest to make security easier to implement without compromising on its robustness. Together, we’re ensuring that clients have cutting-edge tools at their disposal, aiding them in launching and maintaining secure devices with increased agility and efficiency, especially in the smart home with Matter." 

ST and Kudelski IoT will unveil this joint solution at the Connectivity Standards Alliance Member Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on November 13-16.  

 

 

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group’s 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

 

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT.

NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications.

SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles.

Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems.

Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

 

