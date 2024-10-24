24.10.2024 22:38:06

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $400 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $5.292 billion from $4.915 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $400 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.292 Bln vs. $4.915 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 - $13.15 Full year revenue guidance: $21.1-$21.3 Billion

