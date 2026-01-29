Harris Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
|
29.01.2026 13:32:26
L3Harris Technologies Q4 Net Income Declines
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to company of $300 million compared to $453 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.59 compared to $2.37. Non-GAAP EPS increased to $2.86 from $2.60. Pension adjusted non-GAAP EPS was $2.32 compared to $2.17. Revenue was $5.6 billion, up 2% versus prior year, or up 6% organically.
"As we look to 2026, our investments in technology and capacity along with a record backlog and strong demand signals give us confidence to deliver strong results. We remain disciplined in creating value for shareholders while continuing to invest in the business via capex and R&D," said Christopher Kubasik, CEO, L3Harris.
For 2026, the company expects: EPS of $11.30 - $11.50; and revenue of $23B - $23.5 billion.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, L3Harris shares are down 4.3 percent to $344.75.
