13.09.2024 04:58:17
L3Harris Wins $587 Mln Contract To Modernize US Navy' Aerial Electronic Attack With New Jamming Pods
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) said it has received a five-year contract, worth up to $587.4 million, to deliver custom tactical jamming pods designed to modernize the U.S. Navy's Aerial Electronic Attack capability.
The Next Generation Jammer - Low Band (NGJ-LB) is a cutting-edge airborne electronic warfare system. L3Harris' solution combines advanced processing with enhanced jamming capabilities and offers easier maintenance compared to the Navy's existing system, thanks to its modular, open-system architecture that facilitates seamless upgrades. This system will work with joint and allied forces, providing the capacity for future technology integration to stay ahead of potential adversaries.
The company will deliver eight operational prototype pods to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for fleet assessment and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification over the next five years. The NGJ-LB pods will fly on the EA-18G Growler and will support the Navy's plan to replace the aging AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System.
