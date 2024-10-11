|
11.10.2024 05:05:53
La-Z-Boy CFO Bob Lucian To Retire In April 2025; Names Taylor Luebke CFO
(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Lucian, will retire at the end of the fiscal year, effective April 26, 2025. Taylor Luebke, Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, will succeed Lucian as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer beginning January 1, 2025.
Luebke has nearly 20 years of finance experience, including in financial planning and analysis, treasury, supply chain finance, and business strategy. He joined La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 2021 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, working in close partnership with the Chief Financial Officer to drive strategic planning and lead the company's day-to-day financial and treasury operations.
In addition to his time at La-Z-Boy, Luebke has held several financial leadership roles with iconic consumer product companies, most notably The Procter & Gamble Company.
