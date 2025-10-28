Laboratory Aktie

Laboratory für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 12:19:11

Labcorp Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $261.1 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $169.3 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $349.8 million or $4.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $3.563 billion from $3.282 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $261.1 Mln. vs. $169.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.12 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.563 Bln vs. $3.282 Bln last year.

Adam Schechter, CEO of Labcorp, said: "Labcorp's third-quarter performance reflects continued momentum in our Diagnostics and Central Laboratory businesses, resulting in strong revenue growth and margin improvement. Our performance led to double-digit adjusted EPS growth and strong cash flow in the quarter. We expect to finish the year strong as we remain focused on delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its earnings outlook.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings now expects annual earnings of $16.15 to $16.50 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $16.05 to $16.50 per share.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $16.3 per share for the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted income of $14.57 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX zum Handelsende im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen