01.08.2024 13:10:57

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $205.3 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $188.9 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $332.0 million or $3.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.220 billion from $3.033 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $205.3 Mln. vs. $188.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.43 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.220 Bln vs. $3.033 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 - $14.90

