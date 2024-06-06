|
06.06.2024 06:45:18
Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting
|
Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
MEDIA RELEASE – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 6 June 2024 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for its Ordinary General Meeting of 28 June 2024.
At the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting, Chairman Silvio Denz and all members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election with the exception of Roger von der Weid, who will step down from the Board of Directors, as previously announced.
As communicated in the 2023 financial results announcement, the Board of Directors will propose that no dividend be distributed for the 2023 business year.
Further, the Board of Directors will propose the approval of the planned delisting of the company’s shares from SIX Swiss Exchange subject to the completion of the public tender offer proposed to the public shareholders of Lalique Group by Silvio Denz on 31 May 2024.
The invitation and the full agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting 2024 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at:
Media contact
Phone: +41 43 499 45 58
Lalique Group
Additional information is available at: www.lalique-group.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lalique Group SA
|Grubenstrasse 18
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|043 499 45 00
|Fax:
|043 499 45 03
|E-mail:
|info@lalique-group.com
|Internet:
|www.lalique-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033813293
|Valor:
|A0M1KL
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1919085
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1919085 06-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laliquemehr Nachrichten
|
06.06.24
|Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|SPI-Wert Lalique-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Lalique-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Handel in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SPI am Freitagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SPI liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Lalique Group announces tender offer by Silvio Denz and intends to delist from the stock exchange Offer prospectus published today; offer period begins on 17 June 2024 (EQS Group)
|
29.05.24
|SPI-Papier Lalique-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Lalique von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)