Lalique Group publishes agenda for Ordinary General Meeting

Zurich, 6 June 2024 – Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today published the agenda for its Ordinary General Meeting of 28 June 2024.

At the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting, Chairman Silvio Denz and all members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election with the exception of Roger von der Weid, who will step down from the Board of Directors, as previously announced.

As communicated in the 2023 financial results announcement, the Board of Directors will propose that no dividend be distributed for the 2023 business year.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose the approval of the planned delisting of the company’s shares from SIX Swiss Exchange subject to the completion of the public tender offer proposed to the public shareholders of Lalique Group by Silvio Denz on 31 May 2024.

The invitation and the full agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting 2024 can be accessed on the Lalique Group website at:

www.lalique-group.com/annual-general-meeting

