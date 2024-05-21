|
21.05.2024 13:17:10
Lam Research Board Approves $10 Bln Share Buyback Authorization And 10-for-1 Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors approved a $10 billion share repurchase authorization and a forward split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 10:1.
Lam said the share repurchase authorization will execute over an indeterminate period of time and is consistent with the company's plan to return 75% to 100% of free cash flow to stockholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
The stock split is expected to be effective after market close on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, for stockholders of record at that time. Lam Research's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on Thursday, October 3, 2024, under the company's existing trading symbol "LRCX."
As a result of the stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Lam Research's common stock underlying the company's outstanding equity awards, equity incentive plans, and other existing agreements, as well as exercise or conversion prices, as applicable.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lam Research Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächer (finanzen.at)