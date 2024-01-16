Lamborghini Achieves Milestone With Over 10,000 Car Sales

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini reached a historic milestone by surpassing 10,000 car sales for the first time.

In 2023, Lamborghini achieved the remarkable feat of selling 10,112 cars, marking a substantial 10% increase compared to the previous year.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, expressed his pride, stating, "Surpassing the 10,000-car delivery mark is a true source of pride for the entire company. It is an honor for me and all those who tirelessly contribute to achieving this milestone. The success is a result of collective commitment and genuine teamwork. However, we are not content with individual milestones and are eager to tackle more exciting challenges in 2024."

The notable surge in sales was attributed to the ongoing success of Lamborghini's Urus SUV, now priced at over 230,000 euros ($250,000).

The company delivered 6,087 Urus SUVs, alongside 3,962 Huracan cars. Additionally, 63 vehicles featuring the iconic V12 were delivered, including the final 12 Aventadors and 51 Few-Offs.

The distribution of vehicles showcased a balanced spread across three major regions. EMEA witnessed a 14% increase from 2022, totaling 3,987 cars, followed closely by the Americas with a 9% rise, reaching a total of 3,465, and APAC with a 4% increase, totaling 2,660.

Federico Foschini, Lamborghini's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, emphasized, "This outstanding achievement is a clear indication of the growing global perception of our brand and affirms the success of our adopted strategy. The accomplishment owes much to the invaluable contribution of our network, comprising 184 dealerships operating in 54 diverse markets. Our objective for 2024 is to sustain our growth trajectory in the three major regions, aided by the influence of Lamborghini Revuelto."