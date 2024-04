LAMF Global Ventures Surges In Pre-market On Approval Of Business Combination With Nuvo Group

(RTTNews) - Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. (LGVC), a special purpose acquisition company, were rising more than 87 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $20.09, after its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Nuvo Group Ltd., the creators of INVU by Nuvo, an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform.

Upon closing the deal, the combined company is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NUVO.

LAMF shares had closed at $10.80, up 1.60 percent on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $8.73 - $12.15 in the last 1 year.