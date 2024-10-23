23.10.2024 22:10:58

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $275 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $323 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $2.682 billion from $2.795 billion last year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $275 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.682 Bln vs. $2.795 Bln last year.

