|
23.10.2024 22:10:58
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $275 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $323 million or $0.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $2.682 billion from $2.795 billion last year.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $275 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.682 Bln vs. $2.795 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Las Vegas Sands Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Las Vegas Sands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Las Vegas Sands-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Ausblick: Las Vegas Sands informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Las Vegas Sands-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Las Vegas Sands von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Las Vegas Sands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Las Vegas Sands von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Las Vegas Sands-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Las Vegas Sands von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)