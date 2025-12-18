|
18.12.2025 02:07:04
Launchpad Cadenza Acquisition Corp I Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Launchpad Cadenza Acquisition Corp I announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC and begin trading on December 18, 2025, under the ticker symbol LPCVU.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.
Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols LPCV and LPCVW, respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
