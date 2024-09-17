+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
17.09.2024 15:40:16

Lazydays Holdings Promotes Amber Dillard To COO

(RTTNews) - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) announced Tuesday that Amber Dillard, Vice President of Operations has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Ron Fleming, Lazydays interim CEO.

In her new and expanded role, Dillard will continue to lead the work with OEM partners and dealership General Managers to drive operational performance and meet the needs of customers.

Over the last thirteen years Dillard has been working across most of the functions in the company's business and with all its OEM partners.

Dillard joined Lazydays in 2011, and has worked across the organization in various capacities including accounting, supply chain, vehicle purchasing, inventory management and dealership operations.

Prior to joining Lazydays, Dillard worked in public and non-profit accounting, with an emphasis in Internal Audit. Amber sits on the board of the Lazydays Employee Foundation, which is dedicated to contributing to at risk children in the communities it serves.

