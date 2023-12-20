Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces a new contract with a California supplier of semiconductor final-test, system-level test sockets and thermal control units for one 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR") and two K1 Hemispheres ("K1H”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220123030/en/

Leading Semiconductor Test Equipment Supplier Signs 3-Machine Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

The client’s procurement/purchasing team sought out advanced technologies in an effort to reduce guarding costs while protecting its domestic chip production, testing and research facility. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, prioritizing and investing in supply chain security is key to protecting the future of everything from automotive semiconductors to information and communications technologies.

The K5 ASR will patrol the manufacturing floor indoors among high-end test equipment and supplies. One K1H will be monitoring the building’s front entrance and the second K1H will keep watch on the rear area, which is adjacent to a regional airport. Upon evaluation of its first deployment, the client will review opportunities to expand the program to its 9 other US locations.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about Knightscope’s 5th Generation K5, the Company’s NEW Automated Gunshot Detection, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems and other Autonomous Security Robots – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220123030/en/