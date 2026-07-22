Leclanché SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Leclanché concludes its July 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting



22.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Leclanché concludes its July 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 22nd of July, 2026 – Leclanché SA, (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage solutions companies, announced the results of the votes on the proposals submitted by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held today at EXPLORiT, Y-Parc, Avenue des Découvertes 1, 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.

At the EGM, shareholders were asked to vote on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and on the election of the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the members of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee.

The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors was approved.

The five members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Lex Bentner, Mr. Marc Lepièce, Mr. Christophe Manset, Mr. Jean-Michel Pacaud and Mr. Raphaël Houillon, were re-elected. Mr. Lex Bentner was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Lex Bentner, Mr. Marc Lepièce and Mr. Christophe Manset were also re-elected to the Appointment and Remuneration Committee.

The Company intends to convene its Annual General Meeting following the publication of the 2025 Annual Report.

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About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de



Investor contacts:

Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com