Leidos Holdings Bags Multi-year Follow-on Contract Of $249 Mln

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an engineering company, announced on Wednesday that it has bagged a six-year follow-on Automated Installation Entry contract worth $249 million to enhance security at 92 additional Army and select Joint-Service installation access control points worldwide.

The single indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity award is intended to enable secure, frictionless pedestrian and vehicle throughput at military access control points.

Leidos develops its biometric systems, including those for AIE, to validate digital identities and to incorporate evolving cybersecurity protections.

The cloud deployment is designed to provide near real-time updates to authentication requirements in response to changing force protection conditions.

Automated Installation Entry is the Army's program of record to expedite access control for authorized personnel and vehicles, validating identification credentials against authoritative and law enforcement databases.

Leidos will work on site at Army and Joint-Service installations, with systems engineering and test activities primarily executed at their Edgewood, Maryland facility.