Leidos Holdings Guides FY24 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $7.90 per share on revenues between $15.7 billion and $16.1 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.60 per share on revenues of $15.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Thursday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.38 per share on March 28, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.