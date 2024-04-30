|
30.04.2024 12:05:03
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $284 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $2.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.98 billion from $3.70 billion last year.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.07 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.80
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Leidos-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Leidos Anlegern eine Freude (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: Leidos verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Leidos-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Leidos von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Leidos von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Leidos zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Leidos-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Leidos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Leidos-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leidos Holdings Inc
|131,15
|7,02%