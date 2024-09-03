|
03.09.2024 15:06:23
Leidos Secures CDC Contract Worth $51 Mln For National Healthcare Safety Network
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $51 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also known as CDC.
This contract is aimed at modernizing, developing, maintaining, and supporting the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) over the next five years.
The company plans to utilize its expertise in data management and mission software to improve the NHSN platform, incorporating essential support applications and insights from federal agency partners focused on patient safety and healthcare delivery throughout the United States.
The NHSN system enables electronic messaging from health records, aids in infection prevention, monitors healthcare capacity, tracks vaccination rates, and helps mitigate the spread of threats such as COVID-19 and drug-resistant infections.
Leidos indicated that this contract enhances its efforts in delivering essential data to understand healthcare prevention initiatives and practices.
