Lennox Raises Full Year Guidance - Update

Lennox (LII) said, for full year 2024, the company is increasing revenue guidance to approximately 10%, with 2% of benefit from the AES acquisition. Earnings per share revised guidance range is $20.75 to $21.00 versus the prior range of $19.50 to $20.25.

Q3 Results:

The company's bottom line totaled $239.0 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $130.4 million, or $3.65 per share, in last year's third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $6.68 compared to $5.37. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $1.5 billion, up 10% and rose 15% for core operations, with organic revenue up 13% driven by favorable sales volume as well as price/mix benefits.

Shares of Lennox are up nearly 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

