Lenovo Introduces New Services that Bring Flexible, Affordable and Manageable AI to Enterprises

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced a new suite of services and solutions designed to fast-track AI transformation by making private AI accessible to every business. Paving the way to "Smarter AI for All,” the new services go beyond the cloud and bring on-demand AI to the customer, helping any business use its on-prem proprietary data to build, scale and evolve generative AI. With the new solutions, businesses can build, scale and evolve private AI faster with GPU resources on demand, AI-driven systems management and advanced liquid cooling services.

Generative AI is increasingly a top investment priority for enterprises. The latest, fully integrated services and solutions empower teams with the procurement, deployment and management of the IT technology they need to innovate across any industry, leveraging AI to automate tasks, enhance customer service, and provide insights for streamlining business operations. In partnering with Lenovo, businesses can quickly apply AI to their IT infrastructure to boost productivity, security and agility while efficiently managing the increased data center performance that AI demands.

"Adopting an as-a-service approach and applying the right AI-powered infrastructure reduces the complexities of implementing a comprehensive AI strategy while supporting sustainability outcomes across the entire organization, from data centers to edge devices,” said Vlad Rozanovich, Senior Vice President, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "With Lenovo’s new AI services and solutions, we bring the AI to you. Businesses experience cost efficiency and flexibility in their AI integration, with the simplicity of a scalable, pay-as-you-go solution that ignites innovation and helps ensure they stay ahead of the competition.”

Deploy and Scale AI Faster with TruScale GPUaaS

AI and machine learning workloads require GPUs to speed up data processing for model development and inferencing but can be costly and difficult for organizations to procure. Lenovo is taking as-a-service to a smarter level with Lenovo TruScale GPUaaS, delivering lightning-fast GPU power on demand through the simplicity of a scalable, pay-as-you go model. Delivered as an enhancement to Lenovo TruScale for HPC solutions, the service gives organizations immediate, scalable access to critical AI and HPC technology while eliminating the traditional barriers of cost and complexity.

Lenovo TruScale GPUaaS offers metered NVIDIA GPU resources and orchestration through its Intelligent Computer Orchestration (LiCO) technology, which provides workload management and scheduling. This enables consumption and costs to be managed for each specific workload, allowing multiple separate organizations to effectively share the GPU resources. Lenovo TruScale GPUaaS will be available for a wide range of NVIDIA Tensor Core GPU options, including NVIDIA H100 and NVIDIA L40S.

Lenovo TruScale GPUaaS can meet each business where their needs are, whether on-prem or in a colocation. This accelerates the availability of NVIDIA GPUs to enable rapid real-world innovation, making AI use cases in the enterprise more accessible for everyone.

A New Era of AI-Driven Systems Management

Lenovo is helping customers stay ahead of AI demand with the next evolution of unified system management, powered by AI to revolutionize intelligent operations and transform IT infrastructure. With new AI-driven systems management, businesses can streamline operations while enhancing reliability, security, and scalability to empower innovation. Lenovo XClarity One offers exclusive access to AI-Powered Smarter Support and represents a significant step forward in creating a self-optimizing infrastructure.

The platform eliminates IT guesswork by combining AI for IT operations and management capabilities within one solution for the first time, using Lenovo’s new AIOps Systems Management engine. The system management platform features all-new AI-powered predictive failure analytics, utilizing three predictive engines for fast and accurate failure detection. This capability informs IT teams of both potential and current failures sooner than managing systems manually. Additionally, predictive analytics serve to eliminate the costly potential expense of replacing functional parts instead of faulty components.

XClarity One also delivers streamlined management of all connected devices from the data center to the edge via a single, user-friendly interface, giving comprehensive control over the entire lifecycle of Lenovo servers wherever they are located. Built from the ground up with security at the forefront, the technology adheres to international security standards and offers a new industry-first hybrid cloud architecture, capable of scaling as businesses grow. This offering is flexible with modern data center and edge processing requirements, minimizing the potential security attack surface. Built on a zero trust architecture that requires OTP application authentication for all users, XClarity One also features new role-based access controls and actions that help define and restrict permissions based on user roles.

Accelerating AI Readiness with Advanced Liquid Cooling Services

With Lenovo Power and Cooling Services, organizations can build upon industry-leading cooling capabilities with real-time energy efficiency monitoring while accelerating computing to power generative AI.

Lenovo Neptune has empowered businesses to harness direct liquid cooling to achieve up to 40 percent lower power consumption and higher density computing for more than a decade. With Lenovo Power and Cooling Services, Lenovo is helping customers optimize demanding AI workloads while supporting sustainability goals by providing easier access to its industry-leading liquid cooling. The end-to-end advisory services address every step of the integration process for customers, while seamlessly integrating hardware and facilities services. This delivers efficiencies and innovations in while helping to support customers’ sustainable goals in computing.

Implementing effective sustainability strategies is a top priority for businesses as they work to improve key metrics while meeting AI demands. As-a-service models can help IT operate more sustainably by improving cost metrics and reducing complexities of implementation while providing access to AI-ready computing.1 The new Lenovo services seamlessly integrates hardware and facility services into a comprehensive end-to-end offering, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and innovation for organizations while delivering the computing power needed to compete and thrive in the AI era.

As part of Lenovo Power and Cooling Services, customers receive data-driven insights following an in-depth site visit to determine power usage, cooling needs, and energy efficiency for the data center. Efficiency improvement areas are identified and implemented which allow businesses to reclaim unused cooling capacity and defer costs. Data center power and cooling systems are proactively managed, improving reliability and maximizing existing facilities and infrastructures.

Visit http://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/ai-economics-performance/ to learn more about how Lenovo is helping businesses across every industry build and scale AI faster.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, TRUSCALE and XCLARITY are trademark of Lenovo. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.

1 Based on InfoBrief, sponsored by Lenovo December 2023 | IDC #US51468523

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912505148/en/