LG Electronics Outlines 2026 Growth Strategy With AI And B2B Focus

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-chul unveiled a three-pillar strategy to boost competitiveness, accelerate portfolio transformation, and strengthen profitability. The plan includes raising quality, cost, and delivery standards, expanding B2B businesses such as vehicle solutions and HVAC, and scaling non-hardware platforms like subscriptions and webOS.

The company will increase future-growth investment by more than 40 percent this year, targeting AI Home, smart factories, AI data center cooling, and robotics. LG's portfolio shift is already underway, with high-growth businesses rising from 29 percent of revenue in 2021 to 45 percent in the second half of last year, while their share of operating profit surged to about 90 percent.

Vehicle solutions are expected to deliver record performance in 2026, supported by strong demand for software-defined and AI-defined vehicle components. HVAC is positioning for growth with AI data center cooling, while smart factory solutions booked KRW 500 billion in orders last year. Non-hardware businesses also continue to expand, with product subscriptions exceeding KRW 2 trillion in annual revenue and webOS-enabled devices surpassing 260 million worldwide.

LG said it will maintain strict resource discipline while pursuing strategic partnerships to expand capabilities and unlock new growth opportunities.