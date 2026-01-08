08.01.2026 04:39:16

LG Electronics Outlines 2026 Growth Strategy With AI And B2B Focus

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-chul unveiled a three-pillar strategy to boost competitiveness, accelerate portfolio transformation, and strengthen profitability. The plan includes raising quality, cost, and delivery standards, expanding B2B businesses such as vehicle solutions and HVAC, and scaling non-hardware platforms like subscriptions and webOS.

The company will increase future-growth investment by more than 40 percent this year, targeting AI Home, smart factories, AI data center cooling, and robotics. LG's portfolio shift is already underway, with high-growth businesses rising from 29 percent of revenue in 2021 to 45 percent in the second half of last year, while their share of operating profit surged to about 90 percent.

Vehicle solutions are expected to deliver record performance in 2026, supported by strong demand for software-defined and AI-defined vehicle components. HVAC is positioning for growth with AI data center cooling, while smart factory solutions booked KRW 500 billion in orders last year. Non-hardware businesses also continue to expand, with product subscriptions exceeding KRW 2 trillion in annual revenue and webOS-enabled devices surpassing 260 million worldwide.

LG said it will maintain strict resource discipline while pursuing strategic partnerships to expand capabilities and unlock new growth opportunities.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt abrutscht, kommt der deutsche Leitindex nicht recht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen