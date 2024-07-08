Liberty Global Announces Sunrise Capital Markets Day

Liberty Global Ltd. (Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is pleased to announce a Sunrise Capital Markets Day on Monday, September 9, 2024 ahead of the proposed spin-off on the SIX Swiss Exchange expected in Q4 2024. The Capital Markets Day will be hosted by the Sunrise management team, who will present Sunrise’s operating strategy and financial outlook to investors and analysts. A roadshow hosted by Sunrise’s CEO and CFO will follow shortly thereafter.

The Capital Markets Day will be webcast on both the Sunrise and Liberty Global websites. The presentation is expected to start at 13:30 CEST / 7.30 EDT. A replay of this event will be available for approximately 90 days on both the Sunrise and Liberty Global websites.

A detailed agenda will be published ahead of the event.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million* connections across Europe. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Sunrise in Switzerland, Telenet in Belgium, Virgin Media in Ireland, UPC in Slovakia, Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K. and VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global's consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $18 billion.**

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across the content, technology and infrastructure industries, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series.

* Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned non-consolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile connections of the VMO2 JV and B2B fixed subscribers of the VodafoneZiggo JV.

** Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2023 Liberty Global consolidated results and the combined as reported full year 2023 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and full year 2023 U.S. GAAP results for the VMO2 JV.

Sunrise, Telenet, the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV deliver mobile services as mobile network operators. Virgin Media Ireland delivers mobile services as a mobile virtual network operator through third-party networks. UPC Slovakia delivers mobile services as a reseller of SIM cards.

Liberty Global Ltd. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "LBTYA", "LBTYB" and "LBTYK".

ABOUT SUNRISE

Sunrise GmbH, a subsidiary wholly owned by Liberty Global, is Switzerland's largest private telecommunications company.

Sunrise provides high-quality mobile, landline, broadband and TV services to residential customers and offers companies a 360° portfolio from a single source, with outstanding end-to-end services and solutions optimally tailored to their needs for the digital, mobile and secure world of work.

Thanks to its hybrid fiber network, including an award-winning mobile network, Sunrise is one of Switzerland’s leading providers of giga-speed Internet. The Sunrise mobile network is the only network in Switzerland to have been awarded the highest rating of "OUTSTANDING” in the connect mobile-network test eight times in a row. Sunrise offers the highest quality of mobile broadband internet and the largest 5G network in Switzerland (connect issue 1/2024).

As of the end of March 2024, Sunrise broadband internet reached over 95% of Swiss households with giga speeds and provided substantially all of the Swiss population with 5G mobile coverage.

Sunrise boasts a dynamic and international environment where everyone has a voice, where perspectives are shared and where values are respected. Being an employer that provides equal opportunities to a diverse workforce is critical to the success of the company. Over 2700 employees from around 70 nations, representing many different languages and religions, contribute to the success of Sunrise with their expertise, innovative thinking and exceptional commitment, and reflect the diversity of their customers.

www.sunrise.ch/en/home

