|
03.04.2023 22:10:00
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock
The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.80 per share that, based on today’s opening share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 3.6%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2023 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.
ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:
Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,150 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005736/en/
