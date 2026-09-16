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16.09.2026 18:30:51
Light & Wonder's SciPlay Unit CEO Josh Wilson To Step Down
(RTTNews) - Gaming technology company Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNWO, LNW.AX), announced on Wednesday that Josh Wilson will step down as Chief Executive Officer of its social casino unit SciPlay on October 30, 2026, on the conclusion of his contract term.
The company said Chief Financial Officer Oliver Chow will assume executive oversight of SciPlay, effective November 1, working with the unit's leadership team until a new CEO is appointed.
The company has commenced a search for Wilson's successor.
On the OTC Markets, shares of Light & Wonder are currently gaining 0.23 percent, changing hands at $87.80.
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