Limbach Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $8.79 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $7.48 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Limbach Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.74 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $184.58 million from $133.92 million last year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $8.79 Mln. vs. $7.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $184.58 Mln vs. $133.92 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $650 Mln - $680 Mln.
