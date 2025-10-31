Linde Aktie

Linde für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DSYC / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 12:03:33

Linde Q3 Profit Beats Market, Sees Q4 Adj. EPS Below Street, Tightens FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN, LIN.DE), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Friday issued fourth-quarter earnings view below the Street. Further, the firm tightened its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 1.8 percent to trade at $422.12.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Linde expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.10 to $4.20, up 3 percent to 6 percent versus the prior-year quarter.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $16.35 to $16.45, up 5 percent to 6 percent versus the prior year.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings of $16.30 to $16.50 per share, representing 5 percent to 6 percent growth year-over-year.

The Street expects earnings of $16.45 per share for the year.

in its third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $1.929 billion or $4.09 per share, compared to $1.550 billion or $3.22 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.987 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.18 per share.

The company's sales for the period rose 3.1 percent to $8.62 billion from $8.36 billion last year. Analysts expected sales of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

Underlying sales increased 2 percent from price attainment as volumes were flat.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

27.11.23 Linde Buy UBS AG
20.11.23 Linde Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13:07 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:16 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
11:22 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen