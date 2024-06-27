Lindsay Corporation Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.38 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $16.88 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.4% to $139.20 million from $164.55 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $20.38 Mln. vs. $16.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $139.20 Mln vs. $164.55 Mln last year.