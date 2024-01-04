Lindsay Corporation Reveals Fall In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.019 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $18.217 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $161.358 million from $176.159 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $15.019 Mln. vs. $18.217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $161.358 Mln vs. $176.159 Mln last year.