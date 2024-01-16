Lisa Glatch Elected to Fluor’s Board of Directors

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Lisa Glatch, a former executive at Sempra Energy, was elected to its Board of Directors effective January 15, 2024. Glatch will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and the Commercial Strategies and Operational Risk Committee, bringing the total number of Fluor Board members to ten, nine of whom are independent.

"The addition of Lisa Glatch to Fluor’s Board of Directors provides the company with another top-tier advisor with proven leadership credentials and global experience in the public and private sectors, and with multibillion-dollar capital projects,” said David E. Constable, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fluor Corporation. "Lisa’s service and governance experience within Fortune 500 companies in infrastructure, energy and liquified natural gas will help support growth across Fluor’s portfolio as our clients transition to sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions.”

With more than 35 years of experience, Glatch joined Sempra Energy in 2018 as Strategic Initiatives Officer before being named President and Chief Operating Officer of Sempra LNG in 2019. She served as President, LNG and Net Zero Solutions of Sempra Infrastructure from 2021 until her retirement in 2022. Before joining Sempra, Glatch held several senior executive positions in business development, operations and project management at CH2M (formerly CH2M Hill), Jacobs and Fluor. Her experience spans the public and private sectors in the energy, chemicals, environmental, mining, water and transportation industries.

Glatch also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Xylem, a global water technology provider, and Hess, a global independent energy company.

Glatch graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. She completed advanced management programs at the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

