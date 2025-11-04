Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
|
04.11.2025 23:19:59
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $431.45 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $451.80 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $8.49 billion from $7.65 billion last year.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $431.45 Mln. vs. $451.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $8.49 Bln vs. $7.65 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
|121,70
|-7,80%