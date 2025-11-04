Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $431.45 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $451.80 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $8.49 billion from $7.65 billion last year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $431.45 Mln. vs. $451.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $8.49 Bln vs. $7.65 Bln last year.