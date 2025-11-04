Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
|
04.11.2025 23:00:17
Live Nation Reports Lower Q3 Profit Despite Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), an entertainment company, on Tuesday reported third-quarter results.
Despite revenue increasing 11 percent to $8.50 billion from $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, net income of $431.5 million, or $0.73 per share, decreased from $451.8 million, or $1.66 per share, in the same quarter last year.
Strong concert, ticketing, and sponsorship activity drove a 24 percent increase in operating income to $792.5 million from $639.5 million in the previous year's quarter.
Live Nation's net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $698.1 million, or $0.82 per share, which was almost the same as the $695.3 million, or $2.18 per share, for the same period in 2024. Over the same period last year, revenue increased by 8% to $18.89 billion from $17.47 billion.
LYV closed Tuesday's trading at $150.75 $0.91, or 0.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Live Nation Entertainment IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Live Nation Entertainment IncShs
|121,70
|-7,80%