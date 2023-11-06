Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Lonza Prices CHF 400 Million Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds



06.11.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Basel, Switzerland, 06 November 2023 – Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), announced today the pricing of a CHF 400 million dual-tranche straight-bond issuance in line with its financing plan for 2023. The bonds have a maturity of 4.5 years and 7.5 years respectively with coupons of 2.250% and 2.600%. The issuer is Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, Basel, and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes. Key Data Issue Size 4.5-Year Bond: CHF 185 million Expected Payment Date: 16 November 2023 Maturity: 16 May 2028 Issue Price: 100.054 percent Redemption Price: 100 percent Coupon: 2.250 percent p.a. Issue Size 7.5-Year Bond: CHF 215 million Expected Payment Date: 16 November 2023 Maturity: 16 May 2031 Issue Price: 100.295 percent Redemption Price: 100 percent Coupon: 2.600 percent p.a. Joint Lead Managers: BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Commerzbank AG and UBS AG About Lonza Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Lyle Wheeler

Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 79 154 9522

lyle.wheeler@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

