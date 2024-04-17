|
17.04.2024 19:00:03
Lonza Prices EUR 1 Billion Straight Bond with a 3.875% Coupon
|
Lonza Group AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Basel, Switzerland, 17 April 2024 – Lonza Finance International NV, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), announced today the pricing of a EUR 1 billion straight bond. The Eurobond marks Lonza’s second drawdown under its EMTN program. The bond has a maturity of 12 years and an annual coupon of 3.875%.
The issuer is Lonza Finance International NV and the bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza. Lonza will apply for the listing of the bonds on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated Market). The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.
Lonza’s issuer rating is currently BBB+ (S&P Global Ratings) with a stable outlook.
A consortium comprising of BNP Paribas, BofA, Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan and Mizuo were mandated to place the bond as Joint Active Bookrunners.
Key Data
Issue Size 12-Year Bond: EUR 1 billion
Expected Payment Date: 24 April 2024
Maturity: 24 April 2036
Issue Price: 98.715 percent
Redemption Price: 100 percent
Coupon: 3.875 percent p.a.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world’s largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.7 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Daniel Buchta
Additional Information and Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.
All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes.
Privacy Policy link
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1883085
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1883085 17.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SMI notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|SLI aktuell: SLI zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Lonza Prices EUR 1 Billion Straight Bond with a 3.875% Coupon (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SMI legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|SLI aktuell: SLI steigt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|SLI aktuell: Das macht der SLI am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SMI am Mittwochmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lonza AG (N)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lonza AG (N)
|294,00
|-0,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.