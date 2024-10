Looking for a Simple and Safer Way to Invest in the Chip Industry? This ETF Could Be Your Best Option

Investors often like to turn to vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rather than individual stocks. Buying companies can carry significant risks, and when one has little investing knowledge, it can lead to poor choices or indecision when the unexpected happens.This can be particularly true of semiconductor stocks. The industry is notoriously cyclical, and investors may feel leery of buying stocks such as Nvidia, which has been up more than 1,000% from its bottom in 2022. In contrast, companies like Intel could appear risky after a recent decline.Fortunately, one ETF has mastered the art of driving significant investor returns in this industry, and the relatively low risk of the ETF may make it a choice investors should not ignore.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool