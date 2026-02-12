L'Oréal Reports FY25 Earnings Growth On Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) on Thursday reported consolidated full-year results for the year 2025.

Revenue was EUR 44.05 billion, increasing from EUR 43.49 billion in the prior year.

The company reported operating earnings of EUR 8.89 billion, up from EUR 8.69 billion in the prior year, reflecting improved operating margin performance.

Net income totaled EUR 6.13 billion, compared with EUR 6.41 billion in the prior year. Adjusted net income after non-controlling interests reached EUR 6.81 billion, slightly higher than the EUR 6.79 billion reported previously.

Earnings per share came in at EUR 12.71, rising from EUR 12.66 in the prior year, demonstrating continued profitability growth despite currency headwinds and non-recurring impacts.

