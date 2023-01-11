LPGA Tour Winners Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and More Playing in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces the confirmed Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) players participating in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. The tournament brings together LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons to play alongside approximately 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music in one of golf’s most unique events.

Danielle Kang, the 2022 HGV Tournament of Champions Professional Title winner, will be returning to defend her title and will be joined by esteemed athletes such as Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda, recent LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, who is a newly named HGV brand ambassador. The annual tournament serves as the kickoff to the LPGA Tour and is one of the LPGA’s most-watched events of the season.

"The HGV Tournament of Champions always provides an incredible way to start the LPGA Tour with its experiences both on and off the course,” said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "Our multi-year partnership with Hilton Grand Vacations continues to flourish, and we’re looking forward to introducing even more fans to our incredible athletes with the upcoming tournament.”

"We are honored to welcome such an incredible and talented lineup of LPGA Tour players to this year’s tournament,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "From Danielle Kang to Gaby Lopez, we have several past tournament winners coming back to take a shot at bringing home another trophy. We’re also thrilled to return to the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for what is sure to be an exciting week of intense competition.”

The full list of celebrated LPGA Tour players expected to compete at the 2023 HGV Tournament of Champions includes:

Marina Alex (USA)

Celine Boutier (France)

Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Matilda Castren (Finland)

Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England)

Ayaka Furue (Japan)

Nasa Hataoka (Japan)

Brooke M. Henderson (Canada)

Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei)

Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Jin Young Ko (Republic of Korea)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Charley Hull (England)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Ally Ewing (USA)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Ryann O'Toole (USA)

Paula Reto (South Africa)

Lizette Salas (USA)

Yuka Saso (Japan)

Maja Stark (Sweden)

Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

The tournament exclusively features LPGA Tour winners competing for $1.5 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play with no cut. Celebrities join them on the course, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford format. The top celebrities competing in this year’s tournament will include seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, "Today” show co-host Dylan Dreyer, Grammy-nominated country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice, Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz, "Ant-Man" actor Michael Peña and more.

The four-day HGV Tournament of Champions will be held at the prestigious Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The championship golf course, designed by premier golf architect Tom Fazio, is a par 72 playing to 6,617 yards for all competitors. The course is as picturesque as it is challenging, befitting of one of the world’s top private golf and country clubs.

The tournament will be held on Jan. 19-22, 2023, and will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel. To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of the 17-square-mile, Lake Nona Region, a master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For over 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

