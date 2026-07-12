Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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12.07.2026 20:50:01
LQD vs TLT: How Do These Two Popular Fixed Income ETFs Compare?
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) offers targeted exposure to long-dated government debt, while the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) provides broad access to investment-grade corporate bonds.This analysis considers how investors might choose between government and corporate debt based on risk tolerance. While both funds are managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), they respond differently to economic shifts and credit spreads, making the choice between TLT and LQD a matter of strategic positioning.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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