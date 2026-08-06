Luca Aktie
WKN DE: A2AC6Y / ISIN: US54928U1097
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06.08.2026 23:43:00
Luca sees resource growth potential at Campo Morado
New drilling by Luca Mining (TSXV: LUCA; US-OTC: LUCMF) at its Campo Morado polymetallic mine in Mexico’s Guerrero State hints at the possibility of increasing near-mine resources and extending mine life.Standout hole CMUG-26-50 in the unmined Largo Norte zone cut about 184 metres of 1.18 grams gold per tonne, 72.42 grams silver, 0.39% copper, 0.45% lead and 1.67% zinc from 3.6 metres downhole, Luca said Thursday. That included 18 metres of 2.64 grams gold, 152.34 grams silver, 0.53% copper, 1.05% lead and 2.52% zinc from about 12 metres depth.Campo Morado is one of two Mexican mines – along with Tahuehueto – where Vancouver-based Luca is targeting extensions of known mineralization by spending a combined $25 million (C$34 million) on 80,000 metres of underground and surface drilling. The current drill campaign at Largo Norte is a key component of that strategy, focusing on zones that could be rapidly integrated into the existing operation.“Overall, results remain supportive of further resource growth at Campo Morado,” National Bank mining analyst Alex Terentiew said in a note. Luca is “continuing to intersect both high-grade and broader, albeit slightly lower-grade gold- and silver-rich polymetallic mineralization in multiple unmined zones adjacent to existing underground infrastructure.”Producing mineLocated about 160 km southwest of Mexico City, Campo Morado is a producing underground mine with a processing capacity of about 2,500 tonnes per day. The operation hosts multiple sulphide lenses and has seen more than 700 historical drill holes outlining a substantial mineralized system.Exploration drilling on the property is continuing with two surface drill rigs and one underground drill rig, Luca said. Some 13,571 metres have been drilled so far from 60 underground drill holes, while 20,063 metres have been drilled from 75 surface drillholes.The current drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program at the mine since 2014.Other drill highlights include hole CMNJ-26-02 in the unmined Naranjo zone, which cut 9.6 metres of 4.05 grams gold, 241.09 grams silver, 0.90% copper, 1.57% lead and 2.72% zinc from 175.3 metres depth, Luca said.Hole CMUG-26-46, in the same zone, intersected about 91 metres of 0.99 grams gold, 40.07 grams silver, 0.94% copper, 0.18% lead and 0.73% zinc from surface. This included about 12 metres of 2.86 grams gold, 43.73 grams silver, 0.96% copper, 0.68% lead and 1.55% zinc from 79 metres downhole.Production tonnes“With Largo Norte and Naranjo close to existing underground development, we see resource growth from these areas as ideally situated to add near- and long-term production tonnes, support operating flexibility and mine-life extension ahead of the expected year-end Campo Morado expansion technical update,” Terentiew said.The drill results “continue to demonstrate the significant upside that exists at Campo Morado beyond our current mine plan,” Paul D. Gray, Luca’s VP of exploration, said in the company’s statement.“We are consistently intersecting long intervals of high-grade polymetallic mineralization in multiple unmined zones located close to existing underground infrastructure, providing an opportunity to grow resources while leveraging the mine’s existing development.” Campo Morado hosts 16.6 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 4.01% zinc, 0.80% copper, 0.93% lead, 123 grams silver and 1.70 grams gold, according to a March 2018 preliminary economic assessment. That translates into 700,000 oz. gold, 62 million oz. silver, 200 million lb. copper, 300 million lb. lead and 1.2 billion lb. zinc of contained metal.Luca shares fell 1.1% to 94¢ Thursday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$259 million ($185 million). The stock has traded between C80¢ and C$2.16 in the past year.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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